Heersink investments pave collaboration between UAB, Canadian university

Multimillion-dollar gifts made by Dothan physician and philanthropist Marnix E. Heersink, M.D., to the University of Alabama at Birmingham and McMaster University in Canada will lay the foundations for a close partnership between the schools.

The investments, aimed at creating biotech commercialization hubs and global health institutes at both universities, will spur the growth of a new cross-border innovation economy in Hamilton, Canada, and Birmingham, as both cities continue the transition from heavy industry to health care and service industries.

In September 2021, Dr. Heersink made a gift of $95 million to the UAB School of Medicine. In grateful recognition, the school was renamed the UAB Marnix E. Heersink School of Medicine.

The gift will also establish and name the Marnix E. Heersink Institute of Biomedical Innovation and the Mary Heersink Institute for Global Health. The gift will provide support with both endowed and outright funds for key initiatives of the School of Medicine.

At McMaster University, the Heersinks are investing $25 million, which will create the Marnix E. Heersink School of Biomedical Innovation and Entrepreneurship and the Mary Heersink Program in Global Health. The investment was announced on Tuesday.