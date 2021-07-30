 Skip to main content
Hematology and Oncology Clinic moving to Cancer Center
Hematology and Oncology Clinic moving to Cancer Center

  • Updated
The Hematology and Oncology Clinic located at Southeast Health will begin seeing patients in a new location Monday.

The clinic will now be located on the first floor main lobby at Southeast Health Medical Center across from Starbucks. With its move from the second floor of the Doctors Building, the Hematology and Oncology Clinic will now be part of the Southeast Health Cancer Center.

Patients will enter the clinic from Entrance 3 on the upper level of the East Parking Garage, which features a covered drop off and pick up area, as well as convenient parking.

The move brings radiation oncology and chemotherapy infusion, as well as oncology and hematology in a convenient location adjacent to one another. Radiation oncology and chemotherapy infusion patients will continue to enter at the cancer center entrance facing East Main Street.

Board-certified physicians Krishnamohan R. Basarakodu, MD, Sri Laxmi Valasareddi, MD, and Mazen Zaarour, MD provide diagnosis and treatment plans for blood disorders and cancers at the Hematology and Oncology Clinic. They also collaborate closely with radiation oncology and chemotherapy infusion to guide appropriate treatment plans for their patients.

For more information about the Hematology and Oncology Clinic call 334-944-HOPE (4673) or go to https://www.southeasthealth.org/hematology-oncology/.

