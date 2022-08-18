Henderson promoted to Enterprise branch manager

Jennifer Henderson has been named as branch manager for the Enterprise location of TB&T, said Jeff Kervin, President and CEO of Troy Bank & Trust. She was previously a Universal Banker with TB&T.

A longtime resident of Coffee County, Henderson graduated with honors from New Brockton High School. She graduated from Enterprise State Community College with an Associate of Arts degree and from Troy University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Science. She has worked in the field of banking for over 17 years.

Henderson is an active member of the Ino Baptist Church and choir. She has been married to Christopher Henderson for 20 years and they have two children.

“Troy Bank & Trust has always been an exciting place to work because of our wonderful staff and because the way we are structured, we can never be sold,” said Henderson. “That in itself offers a sense of stability to not only our customers but to our employees.”

Troy Bank & Trust is a $1.4 billion asset independent community bank headquartered in Troy with 16 locations in six Alabama counties.