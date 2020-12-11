 Skip to main content
Henry County man dies in single-vehicle accident
Henry County man dies in single-vehicle accident

  • Updated
dot generic troopers logo

A single-vehicle accident at approximately 2:09 p.m. on Friday has claimed the life of a Henry County man.

Robert Louis Fryer, 72, of Abbeville was killed when the 2007 Ford Crown Victoria he was operating left the roadway and struck a tree.

Fryer was transported to Southeast Health in Dothan where he was pronounced dead.

The accident occurred on County Road 119, three miles north of Abbeville. Nothing further is available as ALEA State Troopers continue to investigate.

