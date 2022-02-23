Henry County Schools receives $2,658 from Southeast Gas

HENRY COUNTY – Southeast Gas recently announced its 2022 Give Back to Schools contribution of $148,000 to 20 public school systems in Alabama. Henry County Schools received $2,658 this year.

The Give Back to Schools initiative was established by Southeast Gas and its Board of Directors in 2010, and provides dollars to public schools based solely on their natural gas usage for the previous year. So, the more natural gas a school system uses, the more dollars that system will receive.

Board members work alongside superintendents in each school system to determine the best way for funds to be allocated.

“Since this program’s inception in 2010, Southeast Gas has provided more than $1.6 million to public schools, and most of the time these funds are not designated for a particular use, so schools have flexibility about how the dollars are spent,” said Southeast Gas Board Chair and Dothan Mayor Mark Saliba. “Public educators bear an incredible responsibility – to teach, shape, and mold our children. Through the Give Back to Schools program, we are able to express in a tangible way our company’s continued gratitude to our public schools.”