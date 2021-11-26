 Skip to main content
Highland Elementary has drive-thru Veterans Day parade
Highland Elementary has drive-thru Veterans Day parade

On Nov. 12, Highlands Elementary School had a drive-thru Veterans Day parade.

The students lined the sidewalk and waved flags, held handmade posters and signs, and cheered for the veterans who drove through.

