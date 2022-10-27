 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Highlands celebrates International Dot Day

  • Updated
  • 0
Highlands celebrates International Dot Day
HIGHLANDS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

Highlands Elementary School celebrated International Dot Day on Sept. 15.

Each student decorated a dot that was hung in the hallway to display their creativity.

International Dot Day, a global celebration of creativity, courage and collaboration, began when teacher Terry Shay introduced his classroom to Peter H. Reynolds’ book The Dot on Sept. 15, 2009.

Each year on International Dot Day the inspiration continues. What started as a story in the pages of a book is transforming teaching and learning around the world as people of all ages re-discover the power and potential of creativity in all they do.

Tara Harris, the art teacher, coordinated this event for Highlands Elementary School.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Problems with Sunday's e-edition

Problems with Sunday's e-edition

The Eagle is experiencing problems with  Sunday's e-edition. Our technical support team has been notified, and we are working to get the situa…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Study finds Americans dies younger in states with conservative policies

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert