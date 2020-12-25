 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Highlands Elementary announces good citizens for December
0 comments

Highlands Elementary announces good citizens for December

{{featured_button_text}}
dot generic education 2.JPG
Rose, Regina

Here are the December Good Citizens for Highlands Elementary School in Dothan.

Kindergarten: Belle Hodgdon, Kaidyn Gardner, Sophie Pemberton, Watson Tew

1st Grade: Taylor Preston, Dayana Gallegos, Chapman Nowell

2nd Grade: Aubrey Jenkins, Abbey Retherford, Millie Parrish, Dayna Williams

3rd Grade: Gannon Golson, Londyn Ellison, Hudson Karabin, Peyton Rhodes

4th Grade: Layla Pfister, Phi Tran, Emberleigh Coleman

5th Grade: Sam Hicks, Anna Claire Wright

6th Grade: Adeline Nichols, Olivia Stewart, Allie Cox

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Turkeys from Heaven

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert