Highlands Elementary announces good citizens for December

Here are the December Good Citizens for Highlands Elementary School in Dothan.
Kindergarten: Belle Hodgdon, Kaidyn Gardner, Sophie Pemberton, Watson Tew
1st Grade: Taylor Preston, Dayana Gallegos, Chapman Nowell
2nd Grade: Aubrey Jenkins, Abbey Retherford, Millie Parrish, Dayna Williams
3rd Grade: Gannon Golson, Londyn Ellison, Hudson Karabin, Peyton Rhodes
4th Grade: Layla Pfister, Phi Tran, Emberleigh Coleman
5th Grade: Sam Hicks, Anna Claire Wright
6th Grade: Adeline Nichols, Olivia Stewart, Allie Cox
