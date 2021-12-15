Highlands Elementary holds spelling bee
- Jimmy Sailors
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A pedestrian fatally struck by a vehicle on Dothan’s Ross Clark Circle Monday evening has been identified.
- Updated
OZARK – An Ozark police officer was placed behind bars after he allegedly assaulted his stepson.
- Updated
In its heyday, the Houston County Farm Center was the place for local events – concerts, wrestling matches, livestock shows.
- Updated
A second suspect in the apparent murder of 20-year-old Sincere Tyson was arrested on Friday.
- Updated
DNA evidence is helping Dothan police solve the 2020 burglary of Plum Lounge.
- Updated
A Houston County man is being held without bond after allegedly kidnapping his ex-girlfriend and her daughter at gunpoint.
- Updated
The Houston County Farm Center holds a lot of memories. Not even county commissioners could argue with that.
- Updated
Q: How many movie theatres did Dothan have before television started becoming popular in the 1950s?
- Updated
MONTGOMERY – A Headland man has been sentenced to three years in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to Acting U.S.…
- Updated
Operating two child care centers in Ozark, Tomekia Crews is familiar with the challenges and frustrations facing the industry.