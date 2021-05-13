 Skip to main content
Highlands Elementary participates in Alabama Perennial Math Tournament
SUBMITTED

Highlands Elementary participated in the Alabama Perennial Math Tournament on May 8.

There were a total of 182 students participating throughout the state.

Phi Tran and Angelina Li in the 4th grade won 3rd place. Erin McKinley in the 5th grade won 3rd place.

Wit Hammond and Teagan Bryant in the 6th grade won 2nd place.

The 3rd, 4th, and 6th grade teams won 1st place. The 5th grade team won 2nd place.

