Highlands Elementary participates in Perennial Math Competition

Highlands Elementary School competed against other schools in Alabama on Saturday, May 7, in the Perennial Math Competition.

Perennial Math is a virtual tournament in which students compete individually and on teams of five or fewer to answer challenging, critical thinking math questions.

Highlands Elementary had many winners.

In 3rd grade, Remington Siemens placed 1st; Jake Denton placed 2nd. In 4th grade, Ryder Nahrebne placed 1st; Egan Sullivan placed 3rd. In 5th grade, Phi Tran placed 1st; Jake Blevins placed 2nd. In 6th grade, Erin McKinley placed 1st; Tyler Evenhuis placed 2nd; Ethan Pemberton placed 3rd.

The 3rd grade team won 2nd place. The 4th grade team won 3rd place. The 6th grade team won 1st place.