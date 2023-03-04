Congratulations to January’s Good Citizens at Highlands Elementary School in Dothan.
They demonstrated a caring attitude toward their teachers and peers.
Congratulations to January’s Good Citizens at Highlands Elementary School in Dothan.
They demonstrated a caring attitude toward their teachers and peers.
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Is our economy doing better or worse? See recent changes in local employment, regional inflation and more in these regularly updated charts and maps.
A Dothan man has been arrested and charged with one count of rape.
Seller, buyer, property location, total purchase price, date
Q: Do people have the right to take your picture and publish it without your permission?
MONTGOMERY — Kenneth Glasgow, a Dothan pastor and founder of the Christian-based nonprofit The Ordinary People Society, pleaded guilty Friday …
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.