Highlands Elementary School holds spelling bee

Congratulations to Highlands Elementary School's Spelling Bee participants.

The winners in the bee include:

Finalist: Phi Tran

1st Runner Up: Jake Denton

2nd Runner Up: Egan Sullivan

