Highlands Elementary School holds spelling bee STAFF REPORT Dec 21, 2022 Dec 21, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 1 of 2 HIGHLANDS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL HIGHLANDS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save STAFF REPORT Congratulations to Highlands Elementary School's Spelling Bee participants.The winners in the bee include:Finalist: Phi Tran1st Runner Up: Jake Denton2nd Runner Up: Egan Sullivan 0 Comments Tags Spelling Bee Highlands Elementary School Sport Tran Congratulation Bee Participant Phi Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Clio man wins $2 million playing Mega Millions TALLAHASSEE – An Alabama man has claimed a $2 million prize he won from a Mega Millions drawing. Dothan woman dies in Tuesday morning car crash A Dothan woman died Tuesday in a single-vehicle crash in rural Houston County. UPDATED: Dothan man fatally shot during Alexander Drive incident Thursday night One man has been arrested and another is being sought for shooting at a 21-year-old Dothan man who was then shot and killed the next night. Answer Man: What is the history of the lock and dam near Columbia? Q: What’s the history of the lock and dam on the Chattahoochee River near Columbia? Ford Malone developers cope with vandalism, trespassing problems Since renovations began on the historic Malone Motor Company building, the developers have had to deal with their share of setbacks. Kelsey Barnard Clark's grandmother's squash casserole recipe Dothan restauranteur and Season 16 “Top Chef” winner Kelsey Barnard Clark recently revealed a family recipe secret: her grandmother’s Southern… Special Olympian Deese makes donation to city program Special Olympics athlete Brandi Deese gave the City of Dothan an unexpected early Christmas gift Tuesday, delivering a check for more than $4,… Dothan Tech Job Shadow Day selected for state award Dothan City Schools’ Career and Technical Education School, Dothan Tech, recently received Gov. Kay Ivey’s 2022 K-12 Work-Based Learning Seal … Dothan man charged with possession of child pornography A Dothan man faces nine counts of possession of child pornography following his arrest by the Dothan Police Department. Level Plains man killed in one-vehicle wreck DALEVILLE – A one-vehicle accident that apparently happened Saturday night has left one man dead, according to Level Plains Police Chief Johnn… Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Watch Now: Related Video Sri Lanka's economic woes continue amid food, fuel shortages 'The light always wins': Jews celebrate Hanukkah in blackout-hit Kyiv 'The light always wins': Jews celebrate Hanukkah in blackout-hit Kyiv Legacy of Not In Our Town movement Legacy of Not In Our Town movement U.K. nurses go on strike, demand better pay to cope with inflation U.K. nurses go on strike, demand better pay to cope with inflation