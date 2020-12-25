 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Highlands Elementary School holds yearbook contest
0 comments

Highlands Elementary School holds yearbook contest

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Highlands Elementary School in Dothan held a contest for the 2021-2022 Yearbook.

Julian Gallegos was the winner for the cover. Abigail Stephens and Raeley Summerlin won the inside cover design.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Turkeys from Heaven

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert