Highlands Elementary School recognizes September Good Citizens
HIGHLANDS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

Highlands Elementary School's September Good Citizens include:

Sam Dougherty (Mrs. Golson)

Eiley Duddy (Mrs. L. Kelley)

Everleigh Harrison (Mrs. Blocker)

Cecilia Coppage (Mrs. Merritt)

Emory Luzier (Mrs. Hogan)

Riyan Patel (Mrs. Reed)

Hadley Brooks (Mrs. Carter)

Elle Pierce (Mrs. Green)

Noa Reed (Mrs. Oliver)

Katelyn Wooten (Ms. Hays)

Caroline Sack (Mrs. Williams)

Mary Gaines Carter (Mrs. Martin)

Ty Dougherty (Mrs. Brannon)

Phenix Jacobo (Mrs. Price)

Pierce Werner (Mrs. Kilgore)

Andrew Witherspoon (Mrs. Street)

Ellie Grace Plant (Mrs. Spitler)

Jonathan Sack (Mrs. Sellers)

Evie Caye Wozniak (Mrs. Elizondo)

Emory Cole (Mrs. Pouncey)

Addison Peterson (Mrs. Norwalk)

Chloebelle Presley (Mrs. McCart)

Eloise Helvie (Mrs. Hurst)

Rowynn Sullivan (Mrs. Jones)

Bristol Ward (Mrs. Van Slyke)

Ella Mathews (Mrs. Woodham)

