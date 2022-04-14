Highlands Elementary School’s Archery Team competes in Troy

Congratulations to Highlands Elementary School’s Archery Team that recently went to Troy to compete.

The 4th and 5th grade team finished in 2nd place. The 6th grade team set a school record of 2,796 points. They competed against teams of 6th, 7th, and 8th grade students and were only 4 points shy of winning the Pike County Regional Tournament.

Marley Norton placed 1st in the Girl's Elementary Division.

Yates Tucker placed 5th in the Boy's Elementary Division.

Erin McKinley placed 3rd in the Girl's Middle School Division.

Jacob Champlain and Hunter House tied for 1st place in the Boy's Middle School Division. Jacob won the tiebreaker with 7 bullseyes, compared to Hunter's 6.