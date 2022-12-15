Highlands Elementary School secretary named CLAS District 2 Secretary of the Year

The Council for Leaders in Alabama Schools recently awarded Highlands Elementary School Secretary Crystal Shelley as the 2022 Secretary of the Year for District 2 in Alabama. Ms. Shelley is one of eight district winners from across the state of Alabama.

Shelley serves as the Highlands Elementary School secretary and has been an integral part of Dothan City Schools for over 20 years.

Highlands Elementary School Principal Beth Bouchard, who nominated Shelley said, “Crystal Shelley exemplifies excellence as our school secretary and bookkeeper; she is conscientious and dependable with problem solving expertise and an unparalleled dedication to her duties. Ms. Shelley has the heart of Highlands Elementary School within her, and always demonstrates our school motto 'Highlands Proud! Be respectful, be responsible, and be a good citizen'.”

CLAS Secretary of the Year recipients were recognized at the closing luncheon at the Secretaries Conference in Huntsville on Dec. 8. This is the second CLAS Secretary of the Year for District 2 winner from Dothan City Schools in the last two years with Central Office Secretary, Kimberly McNeally, earning the honor in 2020.