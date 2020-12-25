 Skip to main content
Highlands Elementary spelling bee winners
Highlands Elementary School in Dothan had a school Spelling Bee on Dec. 14.

There were 13 students who won their classroom spelling bees and competed against one another in the school wide event.

Teagan Bryant (right) won the school spelling bee and Phi Tran (left) was the runner-up.

