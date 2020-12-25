Highlands Elementary spelling bee winners

Related to this story
An employee at the Westgate Parkway Winn-Dixie was arrested for failing to ring up items in self-checkout on 18 separate occasions.
Two local residents were arrested for stealing two laptops from Dothan’s Target over the weekend.
An Ozark woman was arrested after allegedly breaking into Dothan home, and assaulting a woman and her child.
A Dothan man has been arrested for robbing a victim of cash and iPhone on East Newton Street.
Dothan police arrested a Rehobeth woman who caused chaos at the Circle West Shopping Center this week after keying a woman’s truck and throwin…
A Dothan mom was arrested days after giving birth to her new baby, who tested positive for THC – the psychoactive component of marijuana.
A Dothan woman was arrested for allegedly stabbing boyfriend with a kitchen knife during an argument.
Dothan man arrested after calling police on himself for setting local psychiatric clinic on fire.
Christmas is typically a festive time of year. It’s a time for rejoicing and connecting with others. It’s a time of worship and fellowship for…
Amanda Norred has worked since 2016 to become a registered nurse.