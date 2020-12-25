 Skip to main content
Highlands SGA helps Salvation Army Bell Ringers
Highlands Elementary School SGA participated with the Salvation Army Bell Ringers on Dec. 21.

They enjoyed themselves as they sang Christmas carols and greeted customers.

