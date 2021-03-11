The SGA from Highlands Elementary participated in the Botanical Gardens Egg Quest. They worked together to think of a design. They chose “Sweet Home Alabama” and drew items that depict Alabama culturally and physically. They also included masked figures since that is something happening present-day in Alabama. Mrs. Kravulski, the art teacher, assisted with helping them sketch their ideas.
Highlands SGA participates in Egg Quest
