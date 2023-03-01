Congratulations to the following Highlands Elementary School 6th grade students who participated in the 2023 GEARSEF Regional Science Fair on Friday, Feb. 24: Addison Anderson, Conor Caputo, Chynna Clark, Noah Cook, Eli Dougherty, Nathan Dowd, Baylor Downing, Iysa Duddy, June Haynie, Eloise Helvie, Carter Kenyon, Lachlan Owens, Chad Snell, Jack Tompkins, Zoe Visser, and Peyton Wrinkle.

These students had the opportunity to present their science fair projects at Auburn University in Montgomery and compete against other students in southern Alabama who won their respective district science fairs.

Seven out of the 13 projects in the Regional Fair will advance to the ASEF State Science Fair on April 1 at Auburn University (main campus). Additionally, four projects won special awards. Students/projects listed with an asterisk are advancing to the ASEF State Science Fair.

*Nathan Dowd - 3rd Place Physics, Astronomy, and Mathematics

*Eli Dougherty - 3rd Place Robotic Systems &Communication Technology AND the US Naval Science Award

*Peyton Wrinkle and Lachlon Owens - 2nd Place Robotic Systems & Communication Technology

*Connor Caputo - 3rd Place Behavioral and Social Sciences

*June Haynie - 2nd Place Behavioral and Social Sciences

*Noah Cook and Jack Tompkins - 3rd Place Material Science

*Carter Kenyon - Judges’ Choice

Future Innovator Award: Noah Cook, June Haynie, Carter Kenyon, and Jack Tompkins