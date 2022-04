Highlands Elementary School participated in Quiz Bowl on April 14.

A small group of 5th and 6th grade students competed. Chynna Clark was the 5th grade captain. Lilly Mathis was the 6th grade captain.

The teams consisted of LinC students and students who have been participating in Trivia Club throughout the year.

They had to answer 100 timed questions about various topics. The 5th grade had about 80% accuracy and 6th grade had 93% accuracy. They competed against teams nationwide.