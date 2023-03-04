Congratulations to all of the Highlands Elementary School students who participated in the Wiregrass District Science Fair. The school earned 13 awards at this prestigious fair.
» Coner Caputo, 1st Place
» Eloise Helvie, 2nd Place
» Zoe Palacious-Visser, 2nd Place
» Nathan Dowd, 2nd Place
» Baylor Downing, 2nd Place
» June Haynie, 1st Place
» Lachlan Owens, 3rd Place
» Peyton Sidwell, 3rd Place
» Chad Snell, 1st Place
» Eli Dougherty, 2nd Place
» Chynna Clark, 1st Place
» Iysa Duddy, 2nd Place
» Noah Creel and Collier Nowell - Best in Show/Best Overall, Best Presentation, and 1st Place in the entire Elementary Division.
Students will be competing in the Regional Science Fair in March.