Highway 167 lane work begins

Work was to begin Monday on a project aimed to move traffic more efficiently on Alabama Highway 167.

The project will add an additional lane in each direction and a center turn lane on Alabama Highway 167 from the Boll Weevil Circle to Salem Road, which is located just north of Johnny Henderson Park and the Enterprise Civic Center.

According to the Alabama Department of Transportation, there may be moments throughout the project when a lane closure will be necessary for the safety of the workers, but one lane in each direction should remain open through majority of the project. The project is expected to be completed by Fall 2024.

Motorists are advised to plan accordingly for delays and to be mindful of people and equipment in the work zone.

A $13-million contract for the project was awarded to S.A. Graham Company, Inc. of Brundidge, which had the lowest bid that met project requirements.