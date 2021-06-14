 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Highway 167 resurfacing in Enterprise begins Wednesday
0 Comments

Highway 167 resurfacing in Enterprise begins Wednesday

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Road resurfacing generic
METRO CREATIVE GRAPHICS

ENTERPRISE — Starting June 16, weather permitting, an Alabama Department of Transportation resurfacing project will begin on Alabama Highway 167 from the Boll Weevil Circle to County Road 154 in Enterprise.

The project will consist of planing, resurfacing, and traffic striping.

Lane closures and reduced speed limits are possible throughout the project. Motorists should expect delays, plan accordingly, and be mindful of crew members and equipment.

The approximately $3.6-million contract was awarded to Wiregrass Construction Company Inc. of Dothan, which had the lowest bid that met project requirements. The project is expected to be completed in Fall 2021.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Massive fire at Illinois chemical plant

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert