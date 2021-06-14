Highway 167 resurfacing in Enterprise begins Wednesday

ENTERPRISE — Starting June 16, weather permitting, an Alabama Department of Transportation resurfacing project will begin on Alabama Highway 167 from the Boll Weevil Circle to County Road 154 in Enterprise.

The project will consist of planing, resurfacing, and traffic striping.

Lane closures and reduced speed limits are possible throughout the project. Motorists should expect delays, plan accordingly, and be mindful of crew members and equipment.

The approximately $3.6-million contract was awarded to Wiregrass Construction Company Inc. of Dothan, which had the lowest bid that met project requirements. The project is expected to be completed in Fall 2021.