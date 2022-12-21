Historic Dupree School holds large candlelight Christmas gathering

Families began arriving early to Historic Dupree School, Ashford, on Dec. 13 for an event called A Country Christmas and Carols by Candlelight.

Nighttime luminaries were lit as dusk fell over a large gathering, who were already reserving their places with lawn chairs and blankets. The backdrop for the chilly evening was the respected Alabama landmark that is currently on track to be listed in the National Register of Historic Places.

Guarding the same crossroads that have separated cotton fields and pastures for over 120 years, the beloved school shined in the darkness with newly added architectural lighting. It was also decked for the holiday occasion in red bowed greenery wreaths and lit candles in all 20 windows. Adding even more splendor to the season was a magnificently decorated and lighted 25-foot-tall Christmas tree which glowed from the corner of the building.

Festivities were opened with a reunion of bluegrass musicians picking on the front porch. Music Director Ronnie Retherford said that the group was not just any band. “All these guys are now mainly in our 60s, and we used to come out here to pick when we were students home from college,” said Retherford. The significance of the musical style for the evening was attributed to one of Historic Dupree School’s many traits, second only to education, its reputation for fine music. Decades ago, the landmark was a revered gathering place for musicians. A legacy which gave birth to its banner “Alabama’s Sacred Hall of Bluegrass.”

As the crowd sang “Silent Night,” the exterior lighting was lowered and handheld candles were given to each guest. The Reverend and Mrs. Gregory Aman then led the group in the lighting of an Advent wreath that rested on a stand at the foot of the school’s wooden steps. The couple told the biblical Christmas story as each symbolic candle was lit then followed with an appropriate seasonal hymn.

Both pastor and wife grew up in the shadow of the historic school, met each other in the community, then were married less than a mile from the schoolhouse. Mrs. Aman is board vice-president of the organization working to save the historic site.

Greg Aman told a story that sometime after Woirld War II his parents had their first encounter at the school by way of a boxed lunch auction. The lunches were prepared by young women of the community and the winner would get to have lunch with the one who prepared it.

“My mother, Betty Jo McCallister, had a lunch box come up for auction and my dad (Herman Aman) said he bid way more than he should have to get to eat with her,” said the pastor. Soon after the young couple married then raised a bevy of sons near the school. “I owe a huge debt to Dupree School as it started a romance that brought me and my brothers into this world.”

A surprise of the holiday evening was when local music legend Winston Shelley, 97, stood to sing “Rank Stranger” and “I’ll Fly Away,” accompanying himself on guitar. Mr. Shelley asked, “Will you please check to see if there is anyone here older than me?” It was then discovered that the oldest person present for the Yuletide celebration was Mrs. Thelma Myers, 98, who had been a student of Dupree in the 1930s.

After another round of traditional festive songs, Mayor Carole Barfield of the City of Ashford walked to the front and extended Christmas greetings to the crowd. “I am very moved by it all and very touched this evening,” the mayor said. Mayor Barfield went on to pledge her support and said she wanted to do all that she could to save the landmark.

Mrs. Jean Smith, 88, widow of beloved Wiregrass pastor Brother John Smith, was also present. Mrs. Smith said she was born in a sharecroppers’ house just a couple of miles from Dupree School and was also a 1930s student.

“I remember my mother and daddy bringing me here on mule and wagon one cold December night to a community Christmas party. There was no electricity or plumbing in the school then and it was lit by coal oil light,” she told with sparkling eyes as she relived a moment from her childhood.

She then said she had no idea how her parents came up with money to purchase a gift for her to exchange at the celebration. “That was the night I saw my very first Christmas tree,” said Mrs. Smith. Her parents also attended Dupree School in the 1900s.

After a few rounds of singing “Santa Claus is Coming to Town,” the Lovetown Volunteer Fire Department’s sirens roared up Antioch Church Road in an impressive display led by the chief. The fire truck delivered Santa and Mrs. Claus to the school grounds while gleeful cheers of children greeted their arrival.

Families continued to linger in the candlelight glow of the evening, expressing warm feelings for the landmark.

“This represents more than a historic site that needs to be saved,” said Steve Smith, chairman of the board for the preservation project. “You’re looking at the heart of this community.”

Those seeking further information on the Historic Dupree School Preservation Project may visit their website at www.savedupreeschool or the project’s Facebook group @friendsofdupreeschool