Historic Flowers Center gets financial boost from Pea River Electric

OZARK - The Flowers Center for Performing Arts here got a financial boost in the form of a $10,000 check from Pea River Electric Cooperative Monday.

On behalf of the Dale County Performing Arts Council, Artistic Director Margie Benson accepted the check that she called a “God-send” from Pea River Electric Chief Executive Officer Jeff Hodges at the cooperative’s corporate office. “‘Commitment to Community’ is one of the core values of cooperatives like Pea River Electric and what better way to help our local communities than to help fund a local performing arts organization that provides performing arts opportunities for all school aged children from all the schools in Dale County as well as community theater performances for the adults throughout our community,” Hodges said.

Pea River Electric is a not-for-profit, member-owned distribution cooperative providing electricity to approximately 19,000 members in Barbour, Dale, Henry and Coffee counties.

The grant funds were secured from two of the cooperative’s vendors. Half of the funds were provided through CoBank, a cooperative bank that provides financial services to rural power, water and communications providers, Hodges said. The other half of the grant was provided from match marketing funds through Power South Energy Cooperative, which supplies wholesale power to Pea River Electric Cooperative.

The $10,000 will be used to purchase a much-needed new sound system for the Flowers Center for the Performing Arts, which was originally built as an elementary school, Benson said. The most recent theater production, “Nun Sense” was intended to be a fundraiser for the new sound system but soon after final curtain fall, Benson was told by the Dale County Performing Arts Council Treasurer that the funds generated would instead have to be used for operating expenses.

“That very day I received word from (Pea River Electric Communications Director) Laura Thornton that we would be receiving this $10,000 grant which is just about exactly what the new sound system will cost,” Benson said. “It was truly a God-thing and it couldn’t have happened at a better moment.”

Hodges, who said Pea River Electric is happy to help any effort that unites the county, played in the orchestra during his theatrical career while attending Carroll High School. “I was in the (orchestra) pit,” he said. “I was never on stage.” Thornton shared her memories of participating in CHS theater productions. “This theater provides an avenue for students from all the schools in the county, so this grant was a perfect fit,” she said.

Benson said that for years high school plays were performed at Carroll High School before moving briefly to the now-defunct Brackin Theater, which had been located around the square downtown. When that proved not feasible, Benson said she reached out for ideas. The late Bob Crosby suggested looking at the abandoned Emma P. Flowers School Auditorium, located near the Ozark Civic Center, which was still standing after parts of the old elementary school were torn down, said Benson. Then-Ozark City Schools Superintendent Dr. Pete Mosley, then-Carroll High School Principal Larry Hicks, Ada Christian, Jim Rudd and Carol Caffey worked with Crosby, forming an exploratory group that ultimately decided the old school would be "our" new theater, and they began planning what would become the Flowers Center, Benson said.

The group had less than a year if “Hello Dolly" was to be performed in the new building. They were told they needed $300,000 to start. This amount didn't include seats, sound systems, backdrops, costumes, fees, or anything to do with the actual performances. The group was unfazed by this daunting task and set out to make the Flowers Center a reality, she added.

“By April of 1986, all of the money had been raised, all of the hard work had been put in, and the doors to the new Flowers Center for the Performing Arts opened to sellout performances for ‘Hello Dolly,’” Benson said. “It was a proud day not only for Carroll High School, but for the city of Ozark. The young people of Ozark finally had a remarkable home in which to showcase their talents.”

Buster Corridori and Mike Porterfield who built countless sets; Sue Porterfield, Beth Grantham and Connie Johnston who volunteered to sell tickets for some 30 years; Clifton Hughes, the first technical director; and Rickey Shirley, the first director of music for more than 30 years are among the people Benson credits for the success of the theater.

Ozark attorney Nicky Bull started the new nonprofit Dale County Performing Arts Council in 2012.

“Hundreds of volunteers have made Flowers a reality,” Benson said. “If you were involved in any of the Carroll High School musical productions from the early 1980s through the late 1990s, you are aware of the hard work and commitment that made these shows rise above the standard of simple high school plays to sold-out, impressively performed productions.”