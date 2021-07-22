Traveling exhibit highlights Rosa Parks and women of the Montgomery bus boycott

Each 12-panel exhibit contains graphics and text content, photographs and interactive exhibits that can be accessed through visitors’ smart devices.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

For additional information, contact Joni Wood at the Ozark Dale County Library at 334-774-5480 or gen@troycable.net.

In addition to the exhibit in the Library’s Reference area, special programs and activities are scheduled throughout the month. Attendance is free to the exhibit and all programs.

A grand opening reception will be held Aug. 3 from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. with light refreshments offered throughout the day.

Donna Beisel, assistant director of the Rosa Parks Museum, will give a special presentation on Aug. 10 at 2 p.m. on the exhibit "Rosa Parks & the Montgomery Bus Boycott."

Then, on Aug. 17 at 2 p.m., listen to a recorded interview with Johnny Trawick — a distant relative of Parks — who shares stories about her and the signed check on display at the library.

There will be scavenger hunts surrounding the exhibits for both children and adults. Completed scavenger hunts are eligible for a chance to win tickets to the Rosa Parks Museum in Montgomery.

The Rosa Parks Museum opened on Dec. 1, 2000, with the mission of preserving and interpreting the story and lasting legacy of Parks and the Montgomery bus boycott for future generations. Constructed on the site of the former Empire Theater, the museum stands on the spot of Parks’ historic 1955 arrest for refusing to relinquish her seat on a Montgomery city bus to a white male.