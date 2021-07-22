Holden Dunlap, Riley Jordan delegates to the Eighty-Fourth American Legion Alabama Boys State

Holden Dunlap and Riley Jordan were delegates to the Eighty-Fourth American Legion Alabama Boys State.

Dunlap was a credit to his community and to Carroll High School, and Jordan was a credit to his community and to Abbeville Christian Academy.

Dunlap was involved in the City Government. After being elected to a position in his city, he participated in real time hands-on experiences dealing with everyday issues pertaining to a municipal government. He placed himself in the shoes of a real-life official and handled various scenarios to provide effective and efficient government to his fellow citizens.

Jordan was involved in the Elected and Appointed interest group. He fulfilled his responsibilities as an active citizen of Boys State by serving in his Elected and Appointed position. During his term, he learned about the responsibilities and benefits of citizenship in the State of Alabama and the United States.

Dunlap’s parents are Amber and Jonathan. Jordan’s parents are Amanda and John Davis.