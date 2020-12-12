Holiday fixtures, red kettles help Salvation Army help others all year

The Salvation Army’s red kettles and bell ringers are fixtures of the holidays. Shoppers come and go, some stopping to drop loose change or even dollar bills into the kettles.

In the midst of a pandemic, however, this year’s Red Kettle campaign is a little different. There are fewer kettles in front of businesses because there are fewer workers and volunteers due to concerns about social distancing and minimizing exposure to COVID-19.

“Honestly, the biggest difference is the battle between fear of getting sick, but also the desire to help,” said Captain Nathan Jones of The Salvation Army of Dothan.

But, the generosity of those who give hasn’t changed at all, according to Jones. And he hopes the generosity continues into the New Year especially since there are more in need because of the pandemic.

“This is the giving season,” he said. “Once Christmas is over, once things open up a little bit, it’s easy to forget those who are permanently affected. … There are people who are never going to be OK again because of what happened. There are people whose business had to shut down; they’ve had to sell their homes … My only wish is that once the season is over, the giving doesn’t stop.”

The 2020 Red Kettle campaign started Nov. 16.