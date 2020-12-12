Holiday fixtures, red kettles help Salvation Army help others all year

The Salvation Army’s red kettles and bell ringers are fixtures of the holidays. Shoppers come and go, some stopping to drop loose change or even dollar bills into the kettles.
In the midst of a pandemic, however, this year’s Red Kettle campaign is a little different. There are fewer kettles in front of businesses because there are fewer workers and volunteers due to concerns about social distancing and minimizing exposure to COVID-19.
“Honestly, the biggest difference is the battle between fear of getting sick, but also the desire to help,” said Captain Nathan Jones of The Salvation Army of Dothan.
But, the generosity of those who give hasn’t changed at all, according to Jones. And he hopes the generosity continues into the New Year especially since there are more in need because of the pandemic.
“This is the giving season,” he said. “Once Christmas is over, once things open up a little bit, it’s easy to forget those who are permanently affected. … There are people who are never going to be OK again because of what happened. There are people whose business had to shut down; they’ve had to sell their homes … My only wish is that once the season is over, the giving doesn’t stop.”
The 2020 Red Kettle campaign started Nov. 16.
Red kettles and bell ringers can be found in front of Walmart stores, Sam’s, Hobby Lobby and Wiregrass Commons Mall when volunteers are available, Jones said. Otherwise, supporters can give online at salvationarmyalm.org/dothan. They can also connect to the website through The Salvation Army of Dothan’s Facebook page.
Money collected through the Red Kettle campaign helps support The Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program, which provides clothes and toys for children as Christmas gifts.
But Jones said the money also helps The Salvation Army in its mission for the coming year, and the Red Kettle campaign is the organization’s most important fundraiser.
“The thing is, a lot of people notice and really pay attention to The Salvation Army during Christmas time because of the kettles,” Jones said. “A lot of times they think it goes just to the kids’ Christmas program, which it does, but it also goes to helping us with our community outreach programs – things like helping people with rent assistance, helping people with utility assistance, helping people have food from our food pantry and keeping people fed.”
Basically, Jones said, money donated through the red kettles is used to help the community all year.
“Everyone has different needs,” he said. “The more money we raise, the more people we can help.”
Like other nonprofits, The Salvation Army has seen a lot of “COVID-related” clients – people impacted by the pandemic either because they got sick, lost a job, lost a home, lost a loved one. Jones said The Salvation Army of Dothan is helping a lot more people with rent assistance and has helped a lot more people they would have never seen had the pandemic not hit.
“Some people who’ve never needed help before now need help because they’ve had to shut their small business down or they got laid off because the companies have to pick and choose who they can keep and who they can’t,” Jones said. “Things we take for granted, like a roof over our head, sometimes, and some people are one check away from losing that.”
Jones said a $25 gift can provide enough groceries to feed a family of five for a week. When people hear that he said it puts in perspective the value of giving to the kettle.
“I think the people who financially haven't been as affected are feeling a greater need to help their neighbors,” he said. “People are giving ... What people need to understand about The Salvation Army is we're going to help as many people as we can. But we can only help as many people as we can if others are going to help us help them.”
