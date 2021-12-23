Holiday House Call: Facebook post leads to Santa home visit for young brothers

He got sick with cold symptoms, and Sulley started wheezing and had trouble breathing. He was diagnosed with rhinovirus and enterovirus – viruses that can lead to serious breathing problems for infants and children. Sulley had to have breathing treatments at home; his parents believed once he got over it, he’d be OK. But Sulley didn’t improve and his oxygen levels kept dropping very low. Alaina and husband Blake Deshazo felt something was really wrong with their baby.

The family saw specialists in Birmingham, a local pediatric pulmonologist and a cardiologist.

Sulley was eventually diagnosed with pulmonary hypertension, chronic lung disease, and chronic respiratory failure with hypoxia. For nearly a year now, the 18-month-old has been in and out of the hospital. He’s been on oxygen full time since February.

“Even with everything, he is still the happiest, funniest baby,” Alaina Deshazo said. “You would think that the oxygen would hold him back, but I promise you, it doesn’t. He is go, go, go – climbing on everything, getting into everything.”