Holiday House Call: Facebook post leads to Santa home visit for young brothers

Like most parents, Alaina Deshazo longed to have photos of her young sons with Santa Claus.
But a holiday tradition like photos with Santa is a challenge for the Deshazo family because the youngest member, 18-month-old Sullivan “Sulley” Deshazo, is on oxygen and not able to get out in public. Even his older brother, 3-year-old Thomas, has not visited with Santa since he was 1.
Last year, she added Santa to a photo of the boys with Photoshop. This year, Deshazo wanted a real visit, so she made a public plea on Facebook to arrange a home visit for her boys with the big guy in the red suit.
“I want my kids to be able to meet Santa, too,” she said. “It was pretty crazy, it was immediately shared and people were messaging me. I had over 15 people to volunteer to come see them. The most heartbreaking thing was telling Santas, ‘I’m sorry, I already have somebody.’”
Alaina Deshazo was sick during both of her pregnancies due to a condition called hyperemesis gravidarum, which causes persistent nausea and vomiting during pregnancy, leading to dehydration and severe weight loss for the mother.
Sulley was born premature at 34 weeks and spent some time in the neonatal intensive care unit. Even though Sulley arrived early and was small, everything seemed fine until he was about 7 months old, just before his first Christmas.
He got sick with cold symptoms, and Sulley started wheezing and had trouble breathing. He was diagnosed with rhinovirus and enterovirus – viruses that can lead to serious breathing problems for infants and children. Sulley had to have breathing treatments at home; his parents believed once he got over it, he’d be OK. But Sulley didn’t improve and his oxygen levels kept dropping very low. Alaina and husband Blake Deshazo felt something was really wrong with their baby.
The family saw specialists in Birmingham, a local pediatric pulmonologist and a cardiologist.
Sulley was eventually diagnosed with pulmonary hypertension, chronic lung disease, and chronic respiratory failure with hypoxia. For nearly a year now, the 18-month-old has been in and out of the hospital. He’s been on oxygen full time since February.
“Even with everything, he is still the happiest, funniest baby,” Alaina Deshazo said. “You would think that the oxygen would hold him back, but I promise you, it doesn’t. He is go, go, go – climbing on everything, getting into everything.”
A photographer and former journalist, Deshazo left her job as the social media specialist with Wallace Community College to stay home with Sulley since he couldn’t be in day care and had so many doctor appointments. She takes a lot of photos of both her boys, often utilizing Photoshop to recreate scenes from movies – such as Sulley as Bruce Willis in “Die Hard” or Sulley as Hermey the Misfit Elf in “Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer” or Thomas in “Home Alone.” She shares them on the Facebook page “Tales of Sullivan – Sulley Monster.” It’s an online community that has showered the family with support.
“He’s a normal little toddler,” Deshazo said. “He just has a lot going on in that little body of his.”
Deshazo admits she was a little worried because Sulley is so susceptible to illness, but they took all the precautions they could and chose a Santa who could come to the home on a Saturday so that Blake could be there as well.
Larry Smith has been portraying Santa since 2012.
He usually only does his Santa visits for specific audiences – senior citizen groups and very young children. Smith was Santa for Vaughn-Blumberg Center’s Christmas parade this year. He even played Santa for the Southern Alabama Regional Council on Aging’s Santa for Seniors program.
Smith’s brother knows Deshazo, saw her social media post and asked Smith if he would do it. Of course, Smith said. Plus, the situation felt personal to Smith – 36 years ago his own baby son had to be on oxygen. He and his wife spent six months at Children’s Hospital in Birmingham. His son is now a healthy adult, Smith said.
“We know how hard it is to get out and going around with other people that way, and it’s even worse now with COVID-19,” Smith said.
So on a recent Saturday, Smith knocked on the door of the Deshazo home and greeted Thomas and Sulley with a “Ho, ho, ho.”
Sulley didn’t know what to make of Santa at first, but a cookie eventually sold him on the bearded visitor. They sat for photos, talked about what the boys wanted for Christmas, played on the floor and threw soft “snowballs” at each other. Thomas insisted on showing Santa his room and then Sulley’s room.
“I don’t know if momma was ready for that,” Smith said.
Deshazo said the family will not soon forget the visit. She loved watching her sons, especially Thomas, filled with such awe.
“It was just a magical experience,” she said.
