Holiday Sweetness: Local bakers add special flavor to seasonal gatherings

Convenience, especially this year, is what leads customers to buy cakes to take to a holiday party or family gathering, Fountain said.

Flour Sack Bakery offers holiday cookie kits at $22 for a dozen cookies. The cookies are baked in seasonal shapes, and the kits include enough frosting for decorating along with some sprinkles. So, a family can decorate cookies together without having to wait on the cookies to bake. Fountain said the kits make things a little easier for families.

“I know some people like to get together with their family and make a dessert together – I know my family likes to do that,” she said.

Daniels of Sugar Pie Bakery initially thought the holiday cake business would be down this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“The closer Thanksgiving got, it started picking up like crazy and we were still working the long hours that we had been every other year,” Daniels said. “We were expecting the same thing at Christmas. We just opened up the Christmas orders this past week and we’ve already closed our chocolate cake orders, and that’s like the most time-consuming cake that we have.”