Holiday Sweetness: Local bakers add special flavor to seasonal gatherings

Hannah Daniels is very particular about her chocolate icing. After all, it has to be just right to cover 14 layers of cake.
After baking the thin cake layers, Daniels pours warm chocolate icing over each layer as she stacks one layer at a time before smoothing the chocolate over the top and sides. During the holidays, the 14-layered chocolate cake is among the most popular among Daniels’ customers.
Daniels, who operates Sugar Pie Bakery, uses a recipe passed down by her great-grandmother.
“It’s amazing,” Daniels said of the family recipe.
Sweet treats are a given for holiday gatherings, whether it’s cookies, fudge, divinity or any number of cakes. Families often have their own holiday dessert traditions – even if that involves turning to a local bakery to take some of the pressure off.
With Thanksgiving behind them, many bakeries have already put out their Christmas cake and dessert menus. Most bakeries charge between $30 and $45 for cakes, depending on the cake and the time it takes to prepare.
“Thanksgiving was really busy; it was good,” said Lindsey Fountain, owner of the Flour Sack Bakery on Westgate Parkway in Dothan.
Flour Sack Bakery’s display case holds a sweet collection of cupcakes, cookies and edible cookie dough. For Christmas, Fountain is offering 8-inch cakes decorated as Santa, a wreath, reindeer and Christmas trees along with the traditional red velvet, pound cake, chocolate and coconut cakes.
Convenience, especially this year, is what leads customers to buy cakes to take to a holiday party or family gathering, Fountain said.
Flour Sack Bakery offers holiday cookie kits at $22 for a dozen cookies. The cookies are baked in seasonal shapes, and the kits include enough frosting for decorating along with some sprinkles. So, a family can decorate cookies together without having to wait on the cookies to bake. Fountain said the kits make things a little easier for families.
“I know some people like to get together with their family and make a dessert together – I know my family likes to do that,” she said.
Daniels of Sugar Pie Bakery initially thought the holiday cake business would be down this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“The closer Thanksgiving got, it started picking up like crazy and we were still working the long hours that we had been every other year,” Daniels said. “We were expecting the same thing at Christmas. We just opened up the Christmas orders this past week and we’ve already closed our chocolate cake orders, and that’s like the most time-consuming cake that we have.”
Sugar Pie Bakery, however, is still taking orders on other holiday cakes – such as peanut butter, red velvet, coconut and Lane cake – along with pies, cookies and other holiday treats. They will close orders the Monday prior to Christmas or earlier depending on demand.
Daniels works out of the kitchen of KC Kreative Catering, owned by her mother, Kim Carroll. Daniels said catering orders have also been good so far.
“We are just surprised that people are still out and about with everything that is going on, but we are completely blessed by it, too, because this is what we do for a living,” Daniels said.
