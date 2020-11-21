Holidays look a little different in a COVID-19 world

What will the holidays in a COVID-19 world look like?

Families may gather outside for their Thanksgiving meal or drop off a covered dish to loved ones. Santa will likely wear a mask while children rattle off their Christmas list from 6 feet away. Grandparents could end up watching Christmas morning over Zoom.

Whatever the season looks like, it will be different this year.

Across the country, Americans are weighing the risk of celebrating the holidays as they normally would amid fears of a worsening surge in the coronavirus pandemic. Meanwhile, The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has urged people not to travel this Thanksgiving, especially to high-risk areas for transmission.

Locally, annual public holiday events – such as Gardens Aglow at the Dothan Area Botanical Gardens and the Dothan Downtown Christmas Festival – are still being planned, although some adjustments have been announced to accommodate public health safety measures.

At Wiregrass Commons Mall in Dothan, parents and children may notice a few differences when they visit Santa Claus at center court. Santa will be there, but children will be seated away from him as they visit, said Mark Dycus, general manager of the mall.