Holly Branch - a family business and Christmas tradition

Billy and Heidi Snell began selling Christmas trees in 1985 as a young couple.
They were broke, had a newborn baby, no medical insurance, and tuition to cover at Auburn University. Selling Christmas trees paid off their hospital bills and helped cover their college tuition.
Holly Branch is still a seasonal family business. It put their oldest daughter, Brittany, now 36, through school at Auburn University and is still helping cover college tuition – this time for their 19-year-old daughter Summer.
For 36 years, Holly Branch Farms has opened in the weeks leading up to Christmas – except for 2020 due to the pandemic. The Snells set up their supply of traditional Christmas tree varieties on a lot on U.S. 84 in Dothan next to Covenant United Methodist Church.
Holly Branch gets customers from around the tri-state region. This season, however, has come with its own challenges – shipping delays, freight and tree price increases.
Currently, the lot is filled with Noble and Douglas firs from Oregon. The first shipment of the year included Fraser firs from North Carolina, but those sold out quickly. The second shipment arrived later than usual, leaving Holly Branch with more trees than is normal a week out from Christmas.
“This year has been interesting; we’ve had a lot of new customers,” Summer Snell said. “I haven’t seen as many old faces as I’d like to but I know we’ve had a lot more new faces. I don’t think everybody knew that we were opening up this year.”
Summer has been coming to the Christmas tree lot since she was 4 years old. She’s currently working at Holly Branch during a break from classes at Auburn, where she’s studying business administration and wants to own her own business one day – maybe a clothing business.
She loves selling Christmas trees each year.
“We love seeing people; we love meeting new people,” Summer said.
The idea to sell Christmas trees all those years ago was inspired by the produce stand that Billy’s dad had in Cottonwood, and where he sold Christmas trees each year. So, the new parents found a lot in Montgomery.
“We found an empty gas station in Montgomery and set up there,” Heidi said. “We were in the middle of finals and everything else.”
They put a mattress in their old van for their baby daughter to sleep on.
They found a second lot location in Montgomery and called one lot Heidi and Billy’s Christmas Trees – operated by Heidi near the bypass by Eastdale Mall – and the other was known as Billy and Heidi’s Christmas Trees and was operated by Billy near Montgomery Mall. It became a fun nightly competition to see who sold more trees. Heidi always won.
They did that for a couple of years before they bought a tree farm called Holly Branch in Waverly just northwest of Auburn from a gentleman who had decided to retire. The farm grew Virginia pines and deodar cedars He told the Snells it would take three years to sell all the planted trees. Billy and Heidi did it in one holiday season.
“We were the youngest couple ever to get a loan from Auburn National Bank,” Heidi said. “We had to write an essay telling them what we’re going to do with the money. We had no collateral. We had nothing, so we had to write the essay, and they loaned it to us. We paid them back right before January. We didn’t even have to pay interest.”
The young couple decided growing trees wasn’t for them – the trees required a lot of work with pruning and bush-hogging the rows between the trees. But they kept the name, Holly Branch, and moved their seasonal Christmas tree-selling operation to Dothan after Billy got a job.
Their kids – Brittany, Summer, Houston, 17, and Suzanne, 16 – have all worked the Christmas tree lot. The Snells have tried to instill a work ethic in their own kids as well as other young people who work at the lot each year.
As a family, the Snells keep themselves busy.
Billy Snell owns a construction business, Southern Quest Construction, as well as his own architectural firm, Snell and Associates. He’s also the mayor of Taylor. Heidi owns the Sugar Shak ice cream and candy shop in Rosemary Beach, Florida, and operates a fur rental business called Studio 605.
And after 37 years of marriage and four children together, Billy still swears Heidi is the smarter of the two.
The Snells have opened a second lot in Taylor on State Highway 605 behind Robert’s Grocery. Eventually, the plan is to transition all sales to the Taylor lot and pursue some of Heidi’s ideas to expand the Holly Branch experience. The ideas include a Clydesdale horse, a buggy and photo opportunities.
Holly Branch will remain on U.S. 84 for at least a few more years but moving the lot to Taylor would be easier for the family.
“We’re hoping that it will be such a Disney World experience, they’ll want to come here anyway,” Heidi said.
Selling Christmas trees can be labor-intensive – trimming the trunk, hauling the trees and wrapping them in netting. As for Summer’s plans to follow her parents into the business world, Heidi has confidence in her daughter.
“The sky’s the limit for her; she has opportunities,” Heidi said. “I tell her, ‘You’re smart, you’re capable – just whatever you want to do, do it.’ We just happened to fall into something that we learned that we love. And it’s a good diet pill, too; I can lose 10 pounds every Christmas. It’s great.”
Peggy Ussery is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at aussery@dothaneagle.com or 334-712-7963. Support her work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.