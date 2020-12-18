 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Holmes and Washington County Traffic Advisory
0 comments

Holmes and Washington County Traffic Advisory

{{featured_button_text}}
dot generic road work ahead generic.jpg
Metro Creative Graphics

CHIPLEY, Florida — The Florida Department of Transportation warns that Holmes and Washington County drivers will encounter traffic disruptions during the State Road 79 Widening from north of Mill Branch Bridge to Interstate 10. Drivers are reminded to be watchful of heavy equipment and workers entering and exiting the roadways from Pate Pond Road to Thomas Drive as the construction and maintenance continues.

In observance of the upcoming holidays, there will be no lane closures on state roads from 7 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 24, to 12:01 a.m. Monday, Jan. 4, 2021.

For more information visit the Florida Department of Transportation District Three on the web at www.nwflroads.com, on Instagram or Twitter @myfdot_nwfl, or on Facebook.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Mount Gilead Baptist Church Walk Thru Bethlehem re-enactment

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert