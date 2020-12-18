Holmes, Washington County traffic advisory

CHIPLEY, Florida — The Florida Department of Transportation warns that Holmes and Washington County drivers will encounter traffic disruptions during the State Road 79 Widening from north of Mill Branch Bridge to Interstate 10. Drivers are reminded to be watchful of heavy equipment and workers entering and exiting the roadways from Pate Pond Road to Thomas Drive as the construction and maintenance continues.

In observance of the upcoming holidays, there will be no lane closures on state roads from 7 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 24, to 12:01 a.m. Monday, Jan. 4, 2021.

For more information visit the FDOT District Three on the web at www.nwflroads.com, on Instagram or Twitter @myfdot_nwfl, or on Facebook.

