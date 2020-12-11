Home improvement expert Danny Lipford helps complete Marianna pocket park

MARIANNA, Florida – Volunteers of all ages showed up this week to help Marianna native and home improvement expert Danny Lipford transform a vacant lot into a community park.

Lafayette Landing was finished Thursday with a ribbon cutting and celebration to mark the moment. The park site was left vacant after Hurricane Michael destroyed the building that had been there in 2018.

Lipford, host of “Today’s Homeowner” television and radio shows, took the park project to help the community develop the lot into pocket park. A team spent five days working on the project, which will be the focus of a future episode.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Students from local schools such as Cottondale High School, Marianna Middle School, Marianna High School and Chipola Community College came out along with local residents, city leaders and even a few of Lipford’s hometown friends. Students were able to learn some skills directly from Lipford and his team during the project.

Marianna High School students actually built a large planter for the pocket park.

The new park, located at 4448 Lafayette St., is marked by an arch and features new pavers, picnic tables, seating, landscaping, irrigation, lighting, and a stage.

A Wrigley’s gum mural uncovered in the rubble left by Hurricane Michael was also incorporated into the park.