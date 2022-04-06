Homeless Connect event seeking donations to be distributed

Organizers of a spring Homeless Connect are seeking donations for needed items to hand out during the event next month.

The Southeast Alabama Coalition for the Homeless (SEACH) will sponsor the Homeless Connect event in Dothan on Saturday, May 14. On that day, volunteers will deliver a meal and much needed supplies to homeless areas, camps and individuals.

In the weeks leading up to the event, organizers are asking the public to help fill a large Covan trailer with supplies.

The Rev. Kody Kirchhoff, a volunteer with SEACH and the executive director of The Harbor in downtown Dothan, said the COVID-19 pandemic forced the event to be curtailed to some extent, making this the first in-person spring Homeless Connect held in two years.

Kirchhoff said the in-person connection is just as important as providing the homeless with supplies.

“We literally call this a Homeless Connect because in these weeks leading up to the event itself in May, we’re connecting with homeless individuals to hopefully get into a deeper relationship and identify further needs,” Kirchhoff said. “Then, when we get the volunteers from the community there on the 14th, we get to really go back out and give out provisions and connect even further with the homeless individuals.”

Homeless numbers in Dothan are considerably lower now compared to the higher counts before and immediately after Hurricane Michael in 2018. Kirchhoff said the numbers were dropping even before the pandemic due to efforts made by SEACH and local homeless organizations to help people who wanted to get out of homelessness. The number of homeless camps has dropped from about 13 down to two.

“In my six years here, this is about the lowest number of homeless I’ve seen in Dothan,” Kirchhoff said.

However, Kirchhoff said he still worries about those at risk for becoming homeless – people who bounce around living with family or friends and even those who have been able to maintain a residence under COVID programs that will eventually end.

“I’ve always been way more concerned with the 20.1% poverty that Dothan, Alabama, is in and the so many that I call near homeless,” he said.

Some of the biggest needs for the Homeless Connect include food items that are non-perishable and can be easily opened, such as pop-top cans of Vienna sausages, Beanie Weenies, soup, Spam or other potted meat, tuna, ravioli, and vegetables. Other examples of “quick eat” items that will accepted include Ramen Noodles, fruit cups, granola bars, peanut butter crackers, cheese crackers, small bags of chips, cookie packs, apple sauce, small bags of nuts, beef jerky, boxed raisins, fruit snacks, and trail mix.

Toiletry items like shampoo, conditioner, deodorant, toothbrushes, toothpaste, razors, shave cream, body lotion, bath soap, shower gel, combs, toilet paper, and feminine pads are needed as well.

Even baby items such as diapers and wipes are needed.

Among the needs for those who are homeless are things that make life outdoors more comfortable: hats or caps, bandanas, sunglasses, umbrellas, rain coats, purses, wallets, blankets, sheets, tents, bikes, air mattresses or cots, camp chairs, Colman stoves, mini propane tanks, large propane tanks, flashlights, belts, backpacks, bug spray, batteries, sunscreen and can openers.

Homeless Connect organizers typically do not request clothing because there are local organizations that provide clothing to the homeless on a daily bases, year-round. However, jeans as well as new underwear and socks for men, women and children will be accepted.

Donations can be dropped off at Wiregrass 2-1-1, Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wiregrass 2-1-1 is located at 545 W. Main St., Suite 313, in Dothan.

Monetary donations can be sent to SEACH, 545 W. Main St., Suite 100, Dothan, AL 36301.

It’s not just donations that are needed, however. Volunteers are also needed on the day of the event from 7-10 a.m. to help sort and pack food and supplies as well as help deliver supplies to homeless areas, camps and people. Volunteers can report to the Covan trailer in the parking lot behind Wiregrass 2-1-1.

For more information on the Homeless Connect, call 2-1-1.

Peggy Ussery is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at aussery@dothaneagle.com or 334-712-7963. Support her work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.

