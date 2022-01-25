Homeless count conducted Saturday

Counting the area’s homeless is an important part of securing funding to help people get out of homelessness.
So, on Saturday the Southeast Alabama Coalition for the Homeless (SEACH) is inviting those who are homeless to come and be counted during a free lunch at 11 a.m. at Moma Tina’s Mission House, located at 605 N. Alice St. in Dothan.
“We want as accurate a number as possible because, of course, this affects funding and things of that nature,” Derrick Oliver, president of SEACH, said.
Each year, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development asks communities across the nation to count the homeless as part of an annual Point In Time count, or PIT count. The census would apply to anyone without a physical address at a particular point in time. This includes those living in emergency shelters, transitional housing, or living with someone else temporarily as well as those considered unsheltered because they live somewhere not intended for human habitation.
A thorough count can also help agencies understand both the progress made in a community and the gaps in services.
While the lunch gathering is to count those who attend, there will be groups of volunteer counters going out into the community to find others who are homeless.
Homelessness in the Dothan area has changed. The last count saw the local homeless numbers drop from 600 to less than 300. Oliver said many people have moved out of the tent cities located around Dothan. There are people who are living in hotels, and others have moved into transitional housing, he said.
“What we have found this year, over the last year, is that a lot of those tent cities have disappeared for various reasons,” Oliver said.
SEACH, he said, wants to get people into transitional housing and help them find employment even if that means helping them get copies of birth certificates or social security cards that have been lost.
Volunteers are needed for Saturday’s count. Donations of food and drinks from local businesses will also be accepted, Oliver said. To volunteer for the count, arrive at 10 a.m. on Saturday at Moma Tina’s Mission House. Or, call 334-440-9109 and leave a message for SEACH if there is no answer.
Peggy Ussery is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at aussery@dothaneagle.com or 334-712-7963. Support her work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.