Homeless count conducted Saturday

Counting the area’s homeless is an important part of securing funding to help people get out of homelessness.

So, on Saturday the Southeast Alabama Coalition for the Homeless (SEACH) is inviting those who are homeless to come and be counted during a free lunch at 11 a.m. at Moma Tina’s Mission House, located at 605 N. Alice St. in Dothan.

“We want as accurate a number as possible because, of course, this affects funding and things of that nature,” Derrick Oliver, president of SEACH, said.

Each year, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development asks communities across the nation to count the homeless as part of an annual Point In Time count, or PIT count. The census would apply to anyone without a physical address at a particular point in time. This includes those living in emergency shelters, transitional housing, or living with someone else temporarily as well as those considered unsheltered because they live somewhere not intended for human habitation.

A thorough count can also help agencies understand both the progress made in a community and the gaps in services.