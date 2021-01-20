 Skip to main content
Homeless woman admits to setting Burdeshaw Street house on fire
A homeless woman was arrested after confessing to setting a Burdeshaw Street home on fire over the weekend.

Rebecca Lee Barker, 43, is being charged with second-degree arson, according to arrest records.

On Saturday, Dothan fire and police department responded to a structure fire in the 300 block of West Burdeshaw Street. The fire caused significant damage to the home before Dothan firefighters were able to extinguish the flames.

The home was unoccupied at the time of the fire, Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said.

“An initial investigation started where evidence on scene suggested the fire had been set intentionally. Barker was developed as suspect. She was apprehended, she submitted to questioning and she admitted to starting and maintaining that fire,” Owens said.

Records don’t yet show how the fire was started but said the damage looks like it originated near the kitchen sink.

Barker’s bond was set at $5,000.

Rebecca Lee Barker

Rebecca Lee Barker, 43, of Dothan

 Sable Riley
