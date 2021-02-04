Homeless woman arrested again for setting fire in house

A Dothan homeless woman was arrested again for allegedly setting a fire in the same house she did last week.

Rebecca Lee Barker, 43, faces new charges of second-degree arson and third-degree burglary.

Dothan Police Sgt. Tim Mullis said Barker said a passerby saw smoke coming from the West Burdeshaw Street home early on Wednesday morning.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Officers said a pile of debris inside one of the rooms in the house was set afire.

The owners of the home had previously padlocked the front door and boarded up the back entrance after the fire Barker allegedly set last week. However, the suspect was able to force the back door open to get inside.

The motive for setting the fires is still unknown.

Barker’s bond for the previous arson charge was revoked and she remains in jail at this time.

Sable Riley is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at sriley@dothaneagle.com or 334.712.7915. Support her work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.