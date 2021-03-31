Homeschooling numbers double, on steady rise since start of pandemic

“I think a lot of families are learning a new way of living after the pandemic, and they saw the benefits of homeschooling and building relationships inside the home,” Cumbie said. “Parents know how best to teach their children.”

In just the time between the spring of 2020 and the start of the fall semester, the Household Pulse Survey, a survey created by the U.S. Census Bureau to look at the impact of COVID-19 on homeschooling, showed a jump to 11.1% of households that had switched to homeschooling over in-person or virtual learning.

Whereas previously, an overwhelming majority of homeschooled households were caucasian, data shows a noticeable increase across all races over the past year.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, households that identified as Black increased by five times between April and September of 2020, with Asian and Hispanic households not far behind.

Cumbie said she believed that homeschooled students were significantly less affected by the pandemic in regard to their education.