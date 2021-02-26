Homicide investigators probing death of pedestrian killed in Jackson County collision

Traffic homicide investigators are probing a Jackson County crash that caused the death of a 35-year-old Graceville man who was struck by an SUV as he was walking along a highway late Thursday night.
Florida Highway Patrol said the unidentified pedestrian was reportedly walking in the center of the State Highway 2’s westbound lane. The front-end of an SUV headed west collided with the pedestrian. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Florida Highway Patrol’s Traffic Homicide Investigation division is investigating the crash.
Sable Riley
Reporter II
History nut. Dr. Pepper drinker. Mom.
