 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Homicide investigators probing death of pedestrian killed in Jackson County collision
0 comments
alert top story

Homicide investigators probing death of pedestrian killed in Jackson County collision

{{featured_button_text}}
Crime Scene Generic
Metro Creative

Traffic homicide investigators are probing a Jackson County crash that caused the death of a 35-year-old Graceville man who was struck by an SUV as he was walking along a highway late Thursday night.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Florida Highway Patrol said the unidentified pedestrian was reportedly walking in the center of the State Highway 2’s westbound lane. The front-end of an SUV headed west collided with the pedestrian. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Florida Highway Patrol’s Traffic Homicide Investigation division is investigating the crash.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Fiji rugby team sings from Sydney balconies to thank staff during quarantine

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert