Honeysuckle Road to be closed for nighttime paving

The stretch of Honeysuckle Road at West Main Street will be closed Monday night for paving.

According to the City of Dothan, the area of Honeysuckle Road at the intersection of Main Street will be closed during nighttime hours on Monday, March 21, for paving at the intersection. There will be no through traffic on Honeysuckle Road at Main Street. West Main Street will remain open with no left or right turns off Main Street onto Honeysuckle Road during paving.

The work and road closure is expected to be complete Monday night.

Paving at night will continue the rest of the week, depending on weather, for the paving of driveway turnouts and other areas along Westgate, Honeysuckle, Main Street and the Ross Clark Circle. There will be lane closures while paving in these areas.