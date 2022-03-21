 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Honeysuckle Road to be closed for nighttime paving

  • Updated
  • 0
Honeysuckle Road to be closed for nighttime paving

Workers for Midsouth Paving Inc. are seen resurfacing a portion of West Main Street in June 2021. Nighttime paving will close Honeysuckle Road where it intersects with Main Street on Monday night. Paving at night will continue around the area of Honeysuckle, Westgate, Main Street and the Ross Clark Circle as weather permits.

 JAY HARE/DOTHAN EAGLE

The stretch of Honeysuckle Road at West Main Street will be closed Monday night for paving.

According to the City of Dothan, the area of Honeysuckle Road at the intersection of Main Street will be closed during nighttime hours on Monday, March 21, for paving at the intersection. There will be no through traffic on Honeysuckle Road at Main Street. West Main Street will remain open with no left or right turns off Main Street onto Honeysuckle Road during paving.

The work and road closure is expected to be complete Monday night.

Paving at night will continue the rest of the week, depending on weather, for the paving of driveway turnouts and other areas along Westgate, Honeysuckle, Main Street and the Ross Clark Circle. There will be lane closures while paving in these areas.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

War in Ukraine: Situation in Mariupol 'very difficult', evacuation efforts blocked

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert