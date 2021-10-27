 Skip to main content
Hospice and Palliative Care Month proclaimed in Dothan
  • Updated
COVENANT CARE HOSPICE

Covenant Care Hospice received a proclamation from Dothan Mayor Mark Saliba marking November 2021 as Hospice and Palliative Care Month in the city.

Shown in the photo are:

Back Row – left to right

Timothy Stevens - Spiritual Coordinator

Wren Terry - Regional Director of Sales

Carla Sammons - Clinical Manager

Mark Saliba - Mayor of Dothan

Adam Reed - VP of Hospice Operations

Paula Bryant - Volunteer

Aaron West - VP Covenant Foundation

Jeanie Mann - Regional Development Coordinator

Sonya Jordan - Care Navigator

Front Row - left to right

Kennedy Lawson - Care Navigator

Lynn Pfalzgraff - Care Navigator

Rhonda Smith - Regional Administrator

