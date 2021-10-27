Hospice and Palliative Care Month proclaimed in Dothan

Covenant Care Hospice received a proclamation from Dothan Mayor Mark Saliba marking November 2021 as Hospice and Palliative Care Month in the city.
Shown in the photo are:
Back Row – left to right
Timothy Stevens - Spiritual Coordinator
Wren Terry - Regional Director of Sales
Carla Sammons - Clinical Manager
Mark Saliba - Mayor of Dothan
Adam Reed - VP of Hospice Operations
Paula Bryant - Volunteer
Aaron West - VP Covenant Foundation
Jeanie Mann - Regional Development Coordinator
Sonya Jordan - Care Navigator
Front Row - left to right
Kennedy Lawson - Care Navigator
Lynn Pfalzgraff - Care Navigator
Rhonda Smith - Regional Administrator
