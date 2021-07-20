Hospitalizations up locally as state suffers 'self-inflicted' injury with COVID-19

As one of Alabama’s health leaders described the state’s current COVID-19 situation as a “self-inflicted injury,” the number of cases and hospitalizations continued to tick up both statewide and locally.
On Tuesday, there were 25 people hospitalized with COVID-19 at Southeast Health and another 16 hospitalized at Flowers Hospital in Dothan.
Statewide, hospitalizations reached 554 on Tuesday among the 105 hospitals that reported figures to the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH). That’s up from a week ago, when 321 people were hospitalized around the state and from a low on June 20 when 166 people received treatment in Alabama’s hospitals.
Alabama trails the rest of the nation in vaccinations with less than 1.6 million people fully vaccinated. Ages 12 and older are eligible to receive a vaccine.
Dr. Donald Williamson, president of the Alabama Hospital Association and former head the Alabama Department of Public Health, told the Associated Press that hospitals are far from the critical point they reached in January, when some 3,000 people were being treated at one time, but the fast-spreading Delta variant threatens to worsen the situation barring a rapid increase in vaccinations.
“There’s just a sense of frustration,” Williamson said. “The fact that cases are rising is a self-inflicted injury.”
According to Williamson, statistics show that only 50 people would currently be hospitalized if everyone who is eligible for a shot had gotten one and chances are their illnesses wouldn't be as severe, the Associated Press reported.
“This is the plague of our generation, and certainly of our lifetime,” he said. “And now it could be so easily averted, but we’re failing to do that.”
Fewer precautions are taken in public these days, and demand for vaccinations has dropped dramatically from March and April when the state regularly administered between 30,000 and 40,000 doses a day.
Statewide, only 31% of those eligible are fully vaccinated, and 38% of the state’s population has received at least one vaccine dose.
During Tuesday’s city commission meeting, Dothan Mayor Mark Saliba noted the rising number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations locally. In Dothan’s two hospitals, 97% of all hospitalized patients have not been vaccinated, he said.
Locally, just over 26% of Wiregrass residents are fully vaccinated.
In the two most populous Wiregrass counties – Houston and Coffee – vaccination rates remain below 30%, according to the ADPH COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution Dashboard.
In Houston County, 29.01% of residents are fully vaccinated – 30,718 people out of the 105,882 people who are eligible to receive a vaccine. Only 24.49% of eligible people in Coffee County are fully vaccinated – 12,775 people out of the 52,342 eligible.
Henry County has the highest vaccination rate in the Wiregrass at 30.26% with 5,206 people fully vaccinated out of the 17,205 residents eligible to receive a vaccine.
In Barbour County, only 28.58% – 7,056 people – of the 24,686 people eligible have been fully vaccinated. Dale County has 23.46% – 11,536 – of its 49,172 eligible people fully vaccinated. In Geneva County, only 24.59% of those eligible are fully vaccinated – 6,461 of the 26,271 eligible people.
Covington County has 23.94%, or 8,868 people, fully vaccinated of the 37,049 eligible people. Pike County has 26.24%, or 8,689 people, fully vaccinated of 33,114 people eligible.
In the last 14 days, there were 868 new COVID-19 cases in the Wiregrass. The 14-day total was at 563 just five days ago.
When it comes to COVID-19 deaths, the Wiregrass has had four additional deaths reported to ADPH since July 15, bringing the area’s total deaths due to COVID-19 to 932 since the start of the pandemic last year.
Statewide, the percent positivity rate is at 7.7% with more than 7,900 new cases in the last 14 days.
Without a rapid turnaround in vaccinations, Williamson said, health officials worry that cases will continue increasing as highly contagious virus variants spread through the population at stores, churches, restaurants, bars, sports contests and other public events.
Rather than reimposing restrictions like mandatory mask wearing, capacity limits for businesses or shutdowns, Gov. Kay Ivey has said the only thing she supports is encouraging people to use their “common sense,” show personal responsibility and get shots.
To encourage vaccinations, the city of Gadsden said it would offer $100 to residents who received the first dose Tuesday or later and are fully vaccinated by Oct. 15. Two drawings for $5,000 will be held for every 500 residents who qualify. ADPH is sponsoring a TikTok video contest through Aug. 6 for ages 13 to 29 to encourage vaccinations, offering four winners $250 Visa gift cards.
Over the past two weeks, the rolling average number of daily new cases in Alabama has increased by 694, a spike of 573%. There were about 197 new cases per 100,000 people during the period, which ranked 11th nationally, with the largest increases along the coast in Mobile and Baldwin counties.
Some 11,460 people have died of COVID-19 in Alabama, giving the state the 17th highest death rate nationally. Alabama has reported more than 560,000 positive tests.
The Associated Press and Dothan Eagle reporter Sable Riley contributed to this story.
Peggy Ussery is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at aussery@dothaneagle.com or 334-712-7963.