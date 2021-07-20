Hospitalizations up locally as state suffers 'self-inflicted' injury with COVID-19

According to Williamson, statistics show that only 50 people would currently be hospitalized if everyone who is eligible for a shot had gotten one and chances are their illnesses wouldn't be as severe, the Associated Press reported.

“This is the plague of our generation, and certainly of our lifetime,” he said. “And now it could be so easily averted, but we’re failing to do that.”

Fewer precautions are taken in public these days, and demand for vaccinations has dropped dramatically from March and April when the state regularly administered between 30,000 and 40,000 doses a day.

Statewide, only 31% of those eligible are fully vaccinated, and 38% of the state’s population has received at least one vaccine dose.

During Tuesday’s city commission meeting, Dothan Mayor Mark Saliba noted the rising number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations locally. In Dothan’s two hospitals, 97% of all hospitalized patients have not been vaccinated, he said.

Locally, just over 26% of Wiregrass residents are fully vaccinated.

In the two most populous Wiregrass counties – Houston and Coffee – vaccination rates remain below 30%, according to the ADPH COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution Dashboard.