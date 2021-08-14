Hospitals deal with nursing staff shortages during COVID surge

Alabama’s hospital beds are overflowing with COVID-19 patients. But all the beds in the world won’t help if you don’t have enough nurses to care for the patients in those beds.
Nurse shortages and recruitment have been issues for hospitals around the country even before the COVID-19 pandemic. But with yet another surge in cases and hospitalizations, having enough nurses on staff and keeping them motivated becomes even more of a challenge for hospitals.
“If you go into nursing for the right reason, then you feel a calling to it, and it gives you joy in your heart and your soul just because of being able to connect with another individual at the worst possible times in their lives,” said Melissa Owens, the chief nursing officer for Southeast Health in Dothan.
The current surge, blamed on low vaccination rates and the highly-contagious delta variant, has pushed hospitalizations back up into peak-level numbers.
As of Friday, there were 2,430 patients with COVID-19 in Alabama hospitals. Southeast Health reported 107 patients, not far from the hospital’s highest patient count of 117 at the pandemic’s peak in January. Flowers Hospital had 70 COVID-19 patients on Friday, passing its high number of 67.
Flowers CEO Jeff Brannon said hospital leaders try to encourage and support nurses and other staff members. During the pandemic, the hospital has brought in therapy dogs and tried other approaches that have been positive among staff and patients.
Brannon said the hospital’s medical staff has adapted regularly based on what they have learned during the pandemic.
“I think the stress and the pressure of things are still very significant,” Brannon said. “You learn from trial and error and you learn from things that you’ve done. I think our staff has adapted to that extremely well, and they’ve been up to the challenge and will continue to be that way.”
Bedside nurses are where Southeast Health and other hospitals see the biggest deficiencies in staffing – that could include medical and surgical inpatient floors, the emergency room and the critical care unit.
Southeast Health currently has 350 bedside nurses. It should have 500. As a system, Southeast Health employs about 800 nurses in all.
Owens, who serves as Southeast Health’s vice president for Patient Care Services, said the hospital has used travel nurses since 2016 and is starting the long process of utilizing international nurses (it could be next year before the hospital gets international nurses).
Travel nurses have helped the hospital fill gaps during the pandemic, but the hospital has also lost nurses who became travel nurses. Such nurses work for third-party companies and generally get higher pay because they’re willing to move around to different locations.
“The pandemic created a bit of a feeding frenzy in regards to travel nurses,” Owens said.
Southeast Health has also offered incentives to current nursing staff through crisis pay rates where staff can work additional shifts or alternative shifts at higher pay rates.
When it comes to recruitment, Owens said the hospital has hired nursing students as patient care interns to give them exposure to bedside nursing positions. The hospital has also created critical care and surgical nurse residencies for new nursing school graduates. The 16-week residency gives new nurses a chance to learn those critical areas in the hospital in an organized program.
During the current COVID-19 surge, Owens said the hospital has had to move nurses out of their normal departments and put them in bedside positions. For example, the hospital’s recovery room nurses have been added to its critical care pool while the recovery room has been covered by the staff of nurse anesthetists who work in the operating rooms. The hospital has also moved nurses from an observation area to cover inpatient floors. They’ve kept nursing teams together, however.
Having been through a surge in hospitalizations before, Owens said staff was better prepared this time and knew what would work to handle the increase.
Owens, who started as a nurse at Southeast Health 27 years ago, said the hospital tries to reassure staff and emphasize that there will be life after COVID.
“If every single day they come to work and think about the doom and gloom of what it is that they do, it’s really hard to keep the joy of what you do,” Owens said. “This profession is a great profession; it’s a great profession. It’s just hard and they’re tired and exhausted right now.”
