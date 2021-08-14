Hospitals deal with nursing staff shortages during COVID surge

Alabama’s hospital beds are overflowing with COVID-19 patients. But all the beds in the world won’t help if you don’t have enough nurses to care for the patients in those beds.

Nurse shortages and recruitment have been issues for hospitals around the country even before the COVID-19 pandemic. But with yet another surge in cases and hospitalizations, having enough nurses on staff and keeping them motivated becomes even more of a challenge for hospitals.

“If you go into nursing for the right reason, then you feel a calling to it, and it gives you joy in your heart and your soul just because of being able to connect with another individual at the worst possible times in their lives,” said Melissa Owens, the chief nursing officer for Southeast Health in Dothan.

The current surge, blamed on low vaccination rates and the highly-contagious delta variant, has pushed hospitalizations back up into peak-level numbers.

As of Friday, there were 2,430 patients with COVID-19 in Alabama hospitals. Southeast Health reported 107 patients, not far from the hospital’s highest patient count of 117 at the pandemic’s peak in January. Flowers Hospital had 70 COVID-19 patients on Friday, passing its high number of 67.