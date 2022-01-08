Hospitals face different challenges in current COVID omicron surge

Yes, cases of COVID-19 are surging. Yes, Alabama’s positivity rate has reached record highs. And, yes, hospitalizations are going up.

But the chief medical officer at Dothan’s Southeast Health is still cautiously hopeful as the omicron variant makes its mark and the pandemic enters its third calendar year.

“Omicron is replacing delta – replacing; it has not replaced delta,” Dr. George Narby said. “… It’s not as though its 100% omicron. Now, it will be eventually, probably very soon, but there are still delta cases floating around out there causing people to get very sick.”

The good news with omicron, as Southeast Health has seen so far, is it does not seem to cause the severe illness that delta did in as many people, especially those who are vaccinated.

Unlike delta, the omicron variant spares the lungs, Narby said. People are more likely to get bronchitis rather than pneumonia. They’re not having as much difficulty breathing; they’re not experiencing low oxygen levels; and they’re not being admitted into the hospital as often. Narby said the hospital is also not seeing as much respiratory failure that causes patients to be placed on ventilators.