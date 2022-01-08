Hospitals face different challenges in current COVID omicron surge

Yes, cases of COVID-19 are surging. Yes, Alabama’s positivity rate has reached record highs. And, yes, hospitalizations are going up.
But the chief medical officer at Dothan’s Southeast Health is still cautiously hopeful as the omicron variant makes its mark and the pandemic enters its third calendar year.
“Omicron is replacing delta – replacing; it has not replaced delta,” Dr. George Narby said. “… It’s not as though its 100% omicron. Now, it will be eventually, probably very soon, but there are still delta cases floating around out there causing people to get very sick.”
The good news with omicron, as Southeast Health has seen so far, is it does not seem to cause the severe illness that delta did in as many people, especially those who are vaccinated.
Unlike delta, the omicron variant spares the lungs, Narby said. People are more likely to get bronchitis rather than pneumonia. They’re not having as much difficulty breathing; they’re not experiencing low oxygen levels; and they’re not being admitted into the hospital as often. Narby said the hospital is also not seeing as much respiratory failure that causes patients to be placed on ventilators.
Narby said in the past when the community positivity rate was high, hospitalizations would also go up and even double. So far with omicron, the hospital is not seeing that trend. As of Friday, there were 24 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 at Southeast Health. The number remained fairly consistent during the past week even as reported cases climbed locally and the positivity rate reached 33.8% in Houston County, 39% in Henry County, 44.7% in Coffee County and as high as 49.4% in Dale County on Friday.
“This surge is already behaving differently,” Narby said. “… They’re still coming to the emergency room. The difference this time is they’re not sick enough to get invited into the hospital.”
But the sheer numbers of infection that omicron could cause – as well as the variant’s ability to breakthrough vaccines – could still overwhelm health care facilities, and hospitals elsewhere in the state have already experienced some of that in just the past week.
Alabama’s State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris warned earlier this week that omicron could still cause severe illness in some and even death. Alabama has seen a large number of new cases being reported in the last week – more than 8,000 new cases reported in a single day.
According to Friday’s Alabama Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 dashboard, roughly 40% of the tests administered in the Wiregrass were positive for COVID-19.
Between Jan. 3 and Jan. 7, the reported number of cases of COVID-19 in Alabama jumped from 3,685 to 39,876, according to data collected from the state dashboard. Among Wiregrass counties, the number of reported cases in the same period went from 157 cases to 1,902.
With less than half the state’s population fully vaccinated, hospitals have seen an influx of patients and an increase in exposure among staff. Huntsville Hospital halted inpatient elective surgeries last week because more than 300 employees were unable to work due to quarantine or isolation requirements, according to a report by the Associated Press. UAB Hospital issued an “urgent” request for patients to go elsewhere for COVID testing or minor symptoms.
State health officials have urged people who are showing mild symptoms to visit their local health department, primary physician or an urgent care practice for testing rather than local emergency rooms so as not to create longer wait times for all patients in need of emergency care.
During a Facebook Live discussion hosted by the Medical Association of the State of Alabama earlier this week, Alabama Hospital Association Executive Director Dr. Don Williamson said he was growing increasingly concerned. He said he assumed that because omicron did not seem to cause severe illness as often as delta that hospitalizations overall would not increase as they had in the last surge.
Williamson said he was wrong.
The state’s positivity rate jumped to nearly 44% this week and hospitalizations pushed past 1,500 as of Friday. Hospitalizations statewide have steadily increased since early December – when the state’s positivity rate was around 5% and hospitalizations statewide were at 300 – but are still below where they were during the delta surge.
“The simple raw numbers of cases is overcoming whatever offset there is in terms of severity,” Williamson said.
Williamson said there’s no way to know if omicron will cause mild symptoms in an individual or if they’ll end up in an intensive care unit.
“A month ago we had about 95 people in the ICU; we now have 229 – so we’ve more than doubled the number of people in our ICU,” Williamson said during the Tuesday Facebook Live discussion. “We’ve increased by about 45% the percentage of people on ventilators. All of that to say, to me right now, the most dangerous message I’m hearing is it’s just a cold, it’s just the flu. We don’t hospitalize people for colds. We rarely hospitalize people for influenza.”
Both Harris and Williamson said vaccinations offer the best protection against the coronavirus and COVID-19. Avoiding exposure is also important, Williamson said.
Narby said because omicron is so much more contagious than past coronavirus variants, dealing with it becomes a simple math problem.
“You’re one-third as likely to get hospitalized with omicron compared to delta,” Narby said. “However, if there are five or six times as many cases, even if it’s one-third as likely, you’re still going to end up with more patients.”
Peggy Ussery is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at aussery@dothaneagle.com or 334-712-7963.