Hot air balloons, helicopter rides at Taylor Made Festival

TAYLOR – Hot air balloons and Huey helicopter rides will be among activities during this year’s Taylor Made Festival, planned for Saturday in the walking trail area around the town hall and senior center.
“Everything is outdoors, so I feel a lot better about holding the festival,” Taylor Mayor Billy Snell said.
Last year’s Taylor Made Festival was canceled due to COVID-19, and Snell said attendees will be asked to follow social distancing guidelines during Saturday’s festival. There will be a mask station where people can get a disposable mask to wear as well as hand sanitizing stations. City workers will also regularly sanitize surfaces during the festival.
“I think this gives the public and everybody a safe alternative to get out and hopefully enjoy the weather and enjoy some activities,” Snell said. “We’re going to take every precaution we can to keep everybody safe.”
The event – the fourth since the Houston County town brought the festival back – will have activities starting at 8 a.m. and going into the night.
If the weather cooperates – including winds staying below 10 mph – then hot air balloonists will be taking people up for tethered rides. Both the hot air balloon rides and the helicopter rides provided by Friends of Army Aviation will be held throughout the day and end at dusk.
There could be four to seven hot air balloons if the weather allows, Snell said. Some of the balloonists may arrive early to fly into the festival. The hot air balloons will be coming around Alabama, Florida, and Georgia, and Snell hopes there will be a balloon that people can actually walk into to see what a hot air balloon looks like on the inside. They may even do a balloon “glow” during the evening’s concerts, he said.
Snell was not sure about the exact price for balloon rides, but said he believed they would be below $20. Helicopter rides will be $50 for 10 minutes, he said.
The Taylor Made Festival itself is free to attend. The festival used to be held in the fall, but Snell said the city moved it to the spring so that it doesn’t compete with other fall-time events.
A 5K run starts at 8 a.m. Proceeds from the run’s $20 registration fee will go to the Taylor Senior Center.
An Easter egg hunt featuring 10,000 hidden eggs will begin at 11 a.m. with four different age groups for children. The eggs will have prizes in them, including two that will have free Huey rides.
The egg hunt will be followed by a formal opening ceremony at 12:30 p.m. An Old Town Wild West Show will begin at 1:45 p.m.
Musical performances begin at 3 p.m. with Sinner’s Gospel followed by No Surrender at 4:30 p.m.; Mark Lee (former lead singer of Third Day) at 6 p.m.; and Charity Bowden at 8 p.m.
Arts and craft vendors as well as food vendors – including The Corn Dog Man – will be set up as well during the festival.
“There’s going to be a lot of great food,” Snell said.
