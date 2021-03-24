Hot air balloons, helicopter rides at Taylor Made Festival

There could be four to seven hot air balloons if the weather allows, Snell said. Some of the balloonists may arrive early to fly into the festival. The hot air balloons will be coming around Alabama, Florida, and Georgia, and Snell hopes there will be a balloon that people can actually walk into to see what a hot air balloon looks like on the inside. They may even do a balloon “glow” during the evening’s concerts, he said.

Snell was not sure about the exact price for balloon rides, but said he believed they would be below $20. Helicopter rides will be $50 for 10 minutes, he said.

The Taylor Made Festival itself is free to attend. The festival used to be held in the fall, but Snell said the city moved it to the spring so that it doesn’t compete with other fall-time events.

A 5K run starts at 8 a.m. Proceeds from the run’s $20 registration fee will go to the Taylor Senior Center.

An Easter egg hunt featuring 10,000 hidden eggs will begin at 11 a.m. with four different age groups for children. The eggs will have prizes in them, including two that will have free Huey rides.

The egg hunt will be followed by a formal opening ceremony at 12:30 p.m. An Old Town Wild West Show will begin at 1:45 p.m.