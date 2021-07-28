Hot, humid conditions expected the next few days

A combination of heat and humidity will send area heat indices rising into triple digits over the next few days

The National Weather Service in Tallahassee says heat indices on Thursday are forecast to reach 105-110 degrees. A heat advisory is in effect for most of the area.

It will be even hotter on Friday and Saturday with heat indices reaching from 108-14 degrees.

The Alabama Department of Public Health advises the public to be alert to the warning signs of heat illnesses.

Heat-related illnesses occur when the body is exposed to high temperatures. The incidence of these illnesses rises expectedly during warm weather periods, and anyone exposed to high temperatures or extreme heat can experience symptoms when the body’s temperature control system is overloaded.

The most common heat-related illnesses are heat cramps, heat exhaustion, heat stroke and heat cramps.

For more information, visit alabamapublichealth.gov/injuryprevention/heat.html

